No fewer than 30 people, who violated the lockdown order in Warrior, Delta State, were yesterday tried and fined by a mobile court sitting at the Warri South Magistrates’ Court.

They were arraigned before Mrs E.M Sowho for violating the lockdown order of the Delta Government.

The violators included Edor Bernard (m), Ebi Ziporah (m), Oke Michael (m), Juliet Sarah (f), Jubemi Omatseye (m), Salisu Yakubu (m) and Stanley Freeborn among others.

The state government had announced a lockdown order with effect from April 1 as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The prosecuting counsel, DSP Sunday Irabor, told the court that the defendants failed to comply with the lockdown order as directed by the state government.

According to him, their actions

contravened the Regulation Two Sub-section one of the Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention Regulations) 2020 of Delta Government.

Irabor added that the offence was punishable under Section 61 of the Public Health Law of Delta, Nigeria 2006.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Sowho, however, fined the defendants between N500 and N1000 each to serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, before the court proceeding, the Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Garba, said that the security men apprehended the defaulters, adding that they would continue to enforce the order.