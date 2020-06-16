Justice C. C Ogunsanya of the Ogun State High Court, Sagamu Judicial Division has dismissed the claims filed by Prince Oluwayomi Ademola Adeyiga, asking the court to declare that the nomination, selection and appointment of Oba Adeyinka Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne as illegal, null and void.

The court in its judgment, which was earlier scheduled to be delivered on April 9, but was shifted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and was delivered on June 3, further set aside the purported nomination and selection of Adeyiga by the Obara Ruling House as the Alakenne of Ikenne Elect on February 2018.

Justice Ogunsanya further gave a declaration that the stool of the Alakenne of Ikenne was filled on May 25, 2011 when the executive council of Ogun State approved the nomination and selection of Oba Adeyinka Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne.

In addition, the court granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the claimant, Prince Oluyomi Ademola Odeneye-Adeyiga, from parading himself as the Alakenne of Ikenne.

Prince Adeyiga had file a suit delineated HCS/62/2018 before the Ogun State High Court 2 sitting at Sagamu against Oba Mosudi Adeyinka Onakade and two others – the governor of Ogun State and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs – asking the court to declare that the Alakenne of Ikenne Chieftaincy Declaration Edict 1998 regulating the appointment of the Alakenne of Ikenne chieftaincy approved on July 15, 1998 and registered on July 17, 1988 is the only valid declaration for the Alakenne chieftaincy.

He also asked for a declaration of court that the selection and appointment of Oba Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne is contrary to the provisions of the Alakenne of Ikenne Chieftaincy Declaration Edict 1998 and is illegal, null and void as well as an order setting aside his nomination, selection and appointment.

Further, he asked the court to order Oba Onakade from parading himself as the Alakenne of Ikenne and to declare him as the Alakenne of Ikenne having been duly nominated by the Obara Ruling House and presented to the kingmakers in accordance with the Alakenne of Ikenne Chieftaincy Declaration Edict 1998 especially since he had performed the necessary traditional rites expected of an Oba before ascending the throne.

He also asked for an order mandating the state government to recognize him and immediately set in motion the process of installing him and presenting to him the staff of office as the Alakenne of Ikenne Chieftaincy Declaration Edict 1998 and the sum of N15m or any such sum that the court may adjudge as the cost incurred by Oba Onakade includinh his own solicitor’s fees in prosecuting the case.