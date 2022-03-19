From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The coast is now clear for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to proceed with its National Convention as a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Kubwa, has vacated its earlier order of interim injunction stopping the exercise.

Justice Bello Kawu had issued a restraining order following a suit filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Salisu Umoru. Dissatisfied with the order, the APC approached the court with an application to set it aside.

But in granting APC’s application on Friday, Kawu not only held that the plaintiff lacked the locus to sustain the restraining order but also added that the order of injunction issued against the APC on November 18, 2021 had been overtaken by a recent judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on a similar matter. He, however, adjourned the plaintiff’s substantive suit till March 30, for hearing.

In the suit, Umoru had, among other things, prayed the court to direct the APC and its Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to halt further action on the planned convention, pending the resolution of legal cases involving the party. Justice Kawu had, after listening to him, granted an interim injunction restraining the APC from proceeding with the convention billed for March 26. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was also cited as a defendant in the matter. But with the judgement yesterday, all that have been set aside.