The board of Ikeja Computer Village Market has declared that the court’s verdict on the issue of collection of levy at the market has nothing to do with Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo but an attempt to attack the ex Governor, Bola Tinubu through his daughter.

The board warned the false alarmists spreading fake news over involvement of daughter of the ex governor, Tinubu-Ojo in administration of the market to desist or face wrath of the law.

Reacting to a news report with the headline:”Court bars Tinubu’s daughter from levying Computer Village traders”, at a press briefing on Sunday, the board, public relations officer (PRO), Mr. Godwin Enamoh, asked how would a person not be listed as parties in a suit, be affected by court’s judgment?

He said the suit in question was instituted by some unknown faces in the market against some of their leaders, which includes Mrs. Bisola Azeez, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji, Nofiu Akinsanya, Tony Ikani and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State .

Enamoh said Tinubu-Ojo was not listed as part in the suit and in the judgment alleged to have twisted by the false alarmists, the Iyaloja-General of Lagos name was not mentioned.

Speaking further, the PRO said judgment being referred to was delivered last year December, and the court’s verdict is contrary to what is being reported in the media.



“It is not in dispute that Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, is the Iyaloja-General of Lagos, but she is not involved in management of every market in state, as every market has their own management which Computer Village Market is not exceptional.

” The so called applicants in suit were not recognized by the traders. We have to 25 associations in the market, how will a five groups take decision that will be binding on 25,” he asked?