Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, Natasha Akpoti has described the Federal High Court Abuja verdict that directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put her name and party on the ballot paper as victory for all Nigerians and democracy.

She said, “It’s a victory not just for myself but for the entire Nigerians. Nigerians who have been able to dare the corrupt system, the cabal and everything.

“It is also a victory for our democracy because it’s a moment like this that creates history and helps create reform where the system is weak. We all know that my disqualification was wrong. There was no reason whatsoever for the disqualification.

“It shows a great gap in their administration at INEC. This whole scenario in a bigger picture is going to strengthen INEC, our electoral processes and ensure that every agency or institution stays on its own line and not yield itself as a tool for political witch-hunt in the hands of opposition.”

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa of Federal High Court in Abuja last Thursday ordered INEC to reinstate the SDP and its candidate in the ballot paper for the election.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Natasha said she was “extremely happy” about the court’s verdict which repudiated her earlier disqualification from the governorship contest by the INEC.

Akpoti further said she is delighted that INEC accepted its error and decided not appealing the court judgement.

“It is heart-warming to note that INEC is not willing to appeal because the judgement was clear and know they had erred. The Electoral Act was explicit on that. They had no right to reject or disqualify a candidate”, she said.

She expressed the optimism of having a good outing at the poll notwithstanding the short time left for her to campaign.

“Even though I was disqualified, my team at the grassroots were out there doing the door to door campaigns. It’s all working fine.

She urged her supporters to remain firm in their supports and commitments towards changing the narrative of the state for better on November 16 and promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected.

“I think true democracy means opening doors to the very best to lead the rest. Not minding the fact that I’m on SDP platform, I present a new hope for democracy.

“It is not going to be government of SDP alone but for all Kogites. Whether they are from my party or any tribe, as long as they have something good to offer, they will be on board. We will have smartest and brightest people on board. This door will be opened beyond party. We are going to be quite disruptive in our approach in terms of inclusiveness”, she said.