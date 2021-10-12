From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has commended his constituents for the love and undiluted support they showed him during the time the case the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lasted.

Kalu made the commendation during a thanksgiving service organised by the Executive Secretary of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation and the DG OUK Movement Director General, Jemima Ola Kalu, at St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Umuahia, Abia State

Kalu, represented by Commissioner of Federal Character Commission, Madukwe Ukegbu, expressed gratitude to God for the court judgment at the federal High Court, Abuja.

He said God did a wonderful thing worthy of thanksgiving, expressing optimism that with the case over, he would do more for his constituents in coming days.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chidia Maduekwe, equally expressed his joy.

“God is faithful, and today is the gathering of those who are faithful, so we are here to celebrate his faithfulness in our lives as have seen through the miracle he has done on our leader,” Maduekwe said.

Mrs. Ola-Kalu said she had earlier made a vow that if the verdict favours her principal, she would organise a thanksgiving.

“It is only God that answered our prayers, no man did it for us,” Ola-Kalu said.

Ola-Kalu urged all Senator Kalu’s supporters to remain committed and keep hope alive.

Mother of the senator, Elder (Mrs.) Eunice Uzor Kalu, was represented at the thanksgiving by the Women Leader, Reality Organisation, Mrs. Ngozi Orji.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .