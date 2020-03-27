Vivian Onyebukwa

Gone are the days when couture dresses are designed for fashion shows. Now, this style of fashion has become a constant feature on the red carpet. Women also flaunt couture dresses at weddings these days.

Couture is a level of high fashion known for being exquisite in all aspects, from material selection to crafting to final presentation. It is constructed by hand from start to finish, made from high quality, expensive, often, unusual fabric and sewn with extreme attention. It is usually done by capable sewers, often using time-consuming, hand-executed techniques. It is designed to look spectacular on the client according to her body type and her style.

Though it’s expensive, but the price is determined largely by the quality of the materials used such as silk or leather. Details such as embroidery and beading are always made by hand which can take many hours of work. Also, patterns and colours can be designed uniquely and exclusively for a client.