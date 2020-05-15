Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 155 persons have been arrested by the Police in Sokoto State for violating the ongoing curfew to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, an Assistant Superitendent of Police in a statement in Sokoto yesterday said the arrest was made between Tuesday last week and yesterday.

He added that 63 vehicles, tricycles as well as motorcycles were also impounded within the same period.

Sadiq disclosed that all cases were discreetly investigated before being charged to court.

While justifying the arrest, Sadiq said the operation led by Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, was done in pursuant to the presidential directive on emplacement of curfew between 8.00p.m. and 6.00a.m. daily.

Meanwhile, the state government has distributed items worth N258.8 million to orphans and the needy under its Zakkat and Waqf scheme aimed at fulfilling the obligations of one of the five pillars of Islam.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who distributed the items procured by the state Zakkat and Waqf Commission (SOZECOM), said it was in continuation of his administration’s annual intervention in this regard.

“The government allocated the funds to the commission in order to enable it discharge its statutory role of assisting orphans, the indigents and the elderly in all the 23 local government areas of the state,” he said.

He appealed to the wealthy and all the people of the state to cultivate the spirit of caring and sharing, especially at this auspicious period of Ramadan by assisting the poor and needy.

Chairman, SOZECOM, Malam Muhammad Lawan Maidoki said the commission had concluded arrangements for the distribution of food items, Sallah clothes for orphans and cash assistance to the needy in 86 selected districts across the state.

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.