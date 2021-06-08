From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Akure-based Christian cleric, Adewale Giwa, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should cover their faces in shame following the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the country.

Condemning the killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in different parts of the country, the cleric submitted that the APC led government has failed Nigerians.

‘These people have continued to kill the innocent citizens across the country and nothing absolutely has been done so far to bring them to book. I want President Buhari to sit down and judge himself fairly. The problem facing Nigeria has gone beyond anyone trying to ban Twitter that cannot be banned,’ he said.

‘The 36 states in Nigeria are now being taken over by Fulani herdsmen. They have rendered our security men powerless. Those who are terrorizing Nigeria are president Buhari’s kinsmen, called Fulani herdsmen. The president cannot look them in the eyes and challenge them.

‘Look at what happened in Igangan on Saturday night. Benue and other states have been invaded by Fulani terrorists. Don’t you know it’s time to let people go their different ways? The dog that wants to get lost won’t listen to the voice of its master. The Lord has spoken concerning Nigeria a long time ago, and everything therefore will amount to tautology.

‘I was in White House recently in the United States, everybody was talking about Nigeria and President Buhari. I am sure the US won’t grant president Buhari an audience if he enters the country, following his failure to provide good leadership in Nigeria.

‘Let me say it again that unless they throw away that evil 1999 constitution, call for a referendum to break Nigeria, nothing good can come of this. It’s the bitter truth they don’t want to admit. If not, Nigeria will break up herself without a referendum, be warned,’ he state.