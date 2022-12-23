Following the audition slated for January 14, 2023 in Lagos, organizers of Covers Africa music show have revealed the squad at the helms of affairs for the second edition

For the event, former Big Brother star, Bam Bam teams up with Soundcity’s VJ Adams, who returns to deliver a guided tour of the show as host.

According to the Chief Operating Officer/Executive Producer of Covers Africa, Mrs Daisy Okwa, the second edition will feature some of Africa’s biggest music stars drilling and grooming the contestants at various stages. She disclosed that musicologist, Ben Ogbeiwi aka Uncle Ben, Daniel Etim, Simi Drey and Efe Macroc are judges for the show.

Okwa, however, revealed that the team forms a quartet, with a mission to engage thousands of talents expected to register to audition for the show, to spotlight the next big music talents from Africa, through a show designed to empower up-and-coming music acts and showcase their creativity, through the talent of other established musicians’ original production.

In season 1 of the show, John C emerged overall winner, carting home millions of naira and a major boost to his musical career. With season 2 fixed for 2023, the 13-week show will be aired and publicized across top media channels in Africa, promoting the vocal delivery skill of up-and-coming African music artistes and giving them empowerment to take off in their career.