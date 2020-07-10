“We are therefore determined to continously improve, reinforce and strength technological infrastructure, enhance policy coordination, improve ease of doing business, among others, to take the full advantage of teleworking and nurture human capital development,” Ngige said.

He recalled that at the 14 African regional meeting in Abidjan last year, African countries articulated shared as- pirations.

He said their priority “is to draw commitment to mak- ing decent work a reality for African youths skill develop- ment, create technological pathways in nationally endowed economic sectors, such as tourism and Agriculture as part of immediate post COVID-19 recovery plan.”