Vera Wisdom–Basey

A head teacher with Ola International Schools, Iba, Lagos, Mrs. Juliiana Onuoha has described home lesson and online classes as the best form to teach pupils during school closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. Onuoha, who compared home lesson and online class to other methods of teaching while responding to questions from newsmen to herald the resumption schools after four of closure.

The teacher said home lesson is the best for school pupils and is shorter than normal classroom lesson, adding ‘’most teachers don’t follow scheme of work, no specific attention is paid to the child. It is also the continuation of what happened in classroom so the teachers comes home to continue what he did at school.’’

According to her, pupils engaged in home lessons have advantage over those not involved, noting’’ the home lessons does not involve all subjects but at school (classroom) the teacher handle all subjects.

The educationist said in home lesson the teachers cover all topics while in home lesson or online they focus on all the topics, stating right from resumption date, teachers prepare topics.

The more time you spend as home teacher with the child, the more money for you earn.

Teachers keep to the time agreed which may be one hour or two and that at times parents may not pay for the services rendered.

Onuoha therefore called on parents to accord the education of their children top priority, pleading that as schools reopens, they should pay more attention to what the children are learning and not leave them in the hands of teachers.

Another teacher with a private school in Lagos, Mrs. Alaam Ketumi, called on parents to encourage their children to advantage of online teaching, adding

‘’learning on line should not be a problem because they know how to handle phones and computers. When you teach them alone they are happy.’’