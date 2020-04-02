Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

NCDC, in a tweet, on Thursday, indicated that seven cases were confirmed in Lagos and three in the FCT.

It said: “As of 08:00 pm 2nd April, there are 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths recorded.”

Breakdown of cases by states indicate that currently, Lagos has 98 confirmed cases, FCT- 38, Osun- 14, Oyo- 8, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 4, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1 and Benue 1