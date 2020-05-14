Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, disclosed that a total of 1,071 Nigerians have already been discharged from the various isolation treatment centres.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of presidential Taskforce in COVID-19, Boss Mustapha made the disclosure at the daily briefing.

The PTF congratulated all frontline health workers, who he said have collectively nursed them back to health.

The SGF said: “These health workers have put in all, even beyond the call of duty, to save lives. We also congratulate all those that have been discharged and urge them to come out and tell their stories. We need to tell Nigerians that COVID-19 is real, that it is deadly and that prevention is better than cure. There is no better convincing and compelling evidence of the reality of the dangers than your experience.”

According him, statistics on COVID 19 have continued to come out daily indicating that the testing strategy deployed is yielding results because, “we can now give care to those that need it.”

Mustapha said the PTF is disappointed with some Nigerians returnees on quarantine in isolation centers and who violates the guidelines on their being in the isolation centers.

He said while the PTF reported the progress made with the evacuation of some Nigerians from the UAE, UK and USA and informed about the mandatory quarantine protocol, it is saddened to see Nigerians acting to the contrary.

The SGF said, “Nigerians have in recent days been served with different audio-visual clips by some of these returnees. The PTF is saddened by the conduct of some of the returnees who fail to adhere to the conditions attached to their quarantine.

“I strongly urge them to obey the rules in the facilities and also urge their friends and relations to recognize the contagious nature of the disease by desisting from visiting them. Complying is in the interest of the visiting relation and in the overall public interest.”

Mustapha said that the nation has began the countdown to the end of the first phase of eased lockdown approved by the President, so that the economy could gradually reopen.

He said that the government would continue its assessment of the level of compliance with the guidelines and the impact on slowing down the spread of COVID 19.

He added that the taskforce shall make further recommendations before the second phase commences.

“I must, however, state that our initial evaluation point firmly in the direction of a high level of non-compliance which, as we have often warned, portend grave self-inflicted danger. This fact has made it imperative for me to re-echo our call for taking personal responsibility.

“This (exemption) for the avoidance of doubts includes farming activities. We recognize the fact that we are in the planting season and the nation cannot afford to prevent our hardworking farmers from going to their farms. We therefore use this medium to reemphasize that farmers fall within the list of exemptions and urge State Governors, Local Government Authorities and security agencies to please allow them to carry out their activities. Our food security is critical to our national security,” he said.

Mustapha said the PTF has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on progress, challenges and planned course of action. According to him, the objective was to seek further guidance and fresh ideas to improve the fight against COVID-19 and that the briefing was very helpful in bringing renewed cohesion into the efforts of government.

The SGF said that the PTF welcomes the resolution of the Nigeria Governors Forum to take steps to ramp up testing and provide the prescribed minimum number of bed spaces in their isolation/treatment centres.

He however assured the states that the NCDC will continue to provide technical support and standardization guidelines.

“It will also continue to firmly

pursue its surveillance activities nationwide. We urge the states to recognize the essence of a strong partnership and always allow overarching public interest to prevail,” Mustapha said.