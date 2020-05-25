Joe Effiong, Uyo

More than 15 journalists, serving in Akwa Ibom State Government House Press Corps, have been fingered to be COVID-19 positive even as 11 of them have been moved to the isolation centre at Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

It was gathered that the problem started when a cameraman in the crew exhibited symptoms akin to those of the disease which a test later proved positive thus creating fear among the 24-member press corps crew.

Only last month, some online publications had reported that some commissioners in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet were COVID-19 positive.

The governor had denied the story by bringing all his cabinet members to parade before 30 journalists during a press briefing at the Government House Banquet Hall.

But, Daily Sun gathered that the parade might have been a smokescreen to divert people’s attention from the rumour suspected to have had some of truth

It is equally feared that the cameraman and other suspected cases, among the press corps, must have had contacts with some of government officials said to have earlier been allegedly infected.

Daily Sun learned that some journalists, among them, two correspondents of national papers, have been placed on a watch list by the officials of the state COVID-19 management committee.

The two correspondents have actually been called by the committee to be prepared to preliminary test today since they have been named as some of the contacts of those already quarantined at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital.

However, the rumour gathered steam yesterday when some journalists, particularly correspondents of some national dailies, were invited for contact tracing by the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo.

When contacted, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ekerete Udoh, promised to called back, but he never did.