Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said that contrary to claims that about 300 medical workers have tested positive for COVID-19, only 113 have been infected.

According to him, the majority of them were those working in private hospitals with no accreditation to treat coronavirus patients.

“As for 300 doctors testing positive, that is feeble; there are not so many people in the health sector who are infected. The latest figure we have is that they are about 113 actually and this 113 are not all public health workers; a good number are from private hospitals,” he said.

“And you could hear us speaking here frequently against people treating coronavirus in private clinics; we are actually referring to people who do so without the necessary precautions, without the necessary training. Because they infect themselves and then go home and give these infections to their family and is not the right thing.

“So the healthcare workers who have no training have no business actually handling coronavirus patients.

“As for those who do not have the equipment, we have said that we have provided PPE for all the people out there. But let me remind you again that there is a global shortage of PPEs; every country is struggling for masks, PPEs.”