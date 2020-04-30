Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 12 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sokoto State.

The State Commissioner for Health and chairman of COVID-19 task force team m, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, disclosed this while giving update shortly after the technical committee had briefed the State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Iname said out of the 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sokoto, 12 were health workers. According to him, “I know you are aware that we have 19 confirmed cases and out of this number majority are health workers that have been affected about 12 of them.”

He explained that so far 54 tests had been carried out even as the task force was tracing about 107 contacts of the identified victims.

Inname said the governor also approved the procurement of 250 handwashing machines to be distributed to public places including mosques, hospitals, markets among others

The commissioner further explained that each of the 23 local government areas in the State will get 20 of such hand-washing machines.

Inname added that the governor had also approved the mobilisation of more medical personnel to assist the committee in the fight against COVID-19. He added that presently over 3,000 volunteers had shown interest to participate.

“The State government now have 50- bed capacity at the isolation centre in Amanawa in addition to 30-bed capacity at Murtala Muhammad Hospital donated by the Medicins Sans Frontieres and 6- bed capacity at UDUTH, Sokoto.”

The commissioner said the committee was looking into the possibility of using Giginya Hotel and Shukura Hotel as isolation contact tracing premises.

He acknowledged the support of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto which provided a 20- bed capacity at their Gidan Dare Clinic Isolation Centre and 30- bed hotel accommodation at Aliyu Jodi Road.

He, however, appealed to the public to dispel the rumour of mysterious deaths in the State relating to the disease as the government was poised to investigate the matter.

He advised the public to always adhere to the measures outlined to fight the disease and to report any suspicious patient to the committee.