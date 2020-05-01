Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in Friday disclosed that so far, 12,000 contacts have been traced across the country since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic arrived the country 64 days ago.

Iheakweazu, said at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that: “Yesterday we tested 2,000 samples, which is the highest number of samples we have tested in a single day across the country and these numbers have been increasing every day.

“Despite the challenges across the country, the truth is that samples are coming into our laboratory networks across the entire nation. There are a lot of efforts being made by healthcare workers despite some challenges here and there.

“In terms of the number of contacts, we are following up cumulatively about 12,000 contacts across the country from the beginning of the outbreak.”

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on his part said 18 molecular diagnostic laboratories have been activated across the country to test for COVID-19.

He said only two states are yet to report a case of the virus, adding that 204 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The minister said, “These numbers speak for themselves, because the 204 cases are the highest count yet. We now have nearly 1000 in Lagos and more than 219 in Kano. We have sadly lost 51 persons, each painful and difficult to share. On behalf of the government, our prayers go out to their families.

“We have discharged 319 persons, a number that we are working to increase daily, so there is hope. We have now activated 18 labs nationwide, to increase testing capacity and improve case management. Partners and Nigerians, both home and abroad, are volunteering to serve and support our efforts. But the great tribute I pay today is to the workers of our healthcare system.”

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Presidential Task Force to embark on aggressive contact tracing, testing and treatment of coronavirus, and also the ambitious target by the NCDC to test 2 million people in three months.

With regard to Kano State, Ehanire said a multi-sectoral team of specialists comprising of NCDC, NPHCDA, Dept. of Hospital Services, Dept. of Family Health, Infectious disease specialists from Irrua, Media, and special adviser among others will leave for Kano immediately to support the state in all areas.

He explained that the main focus of the intervention is on training and capacity building of the state healthcare workforce along various specialties on a massive scale.

He admittee that there were complaints about patients suffering from other ailments not being attended to in either private or public hospitals in the era of COVID-19, raising concern for immunization and other routine service coverage.

“A senior official of the Dept of Family Health is therefore in the team to help drive continuation of essential health care in both private and public hospitals in Kano.

“We shall do all we can do combat the virus but we cannot do this alone. I earlier mentioned several outbreaks that we as Nigerians overcame. And we, as a Nation, must rally round to show how strong we can be,” Ehanire said.