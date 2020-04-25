Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday said that a total of 120,000 households will benefit from palliatives that his administration would begin to distribute to the poorest of the poor and the vulnerable households.

Mr Makinde said the state government secretariat would be open on Monday, April 27th for civil servants from Grade Level 13.

The governor, who made the disclosure when he briefed journalists after a crucial meeting held by the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force at Government House, Ibadan said a total of 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor and 30,000 targeted vulnerable households would be the beneficiaries of the palliatives.

According to him, “the palliatives to be provided by the Oyo State Government are now ready. Based on our data, they will be distributed to 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor and 30,000 targeted vulnerable households.

“The Oyo State Government will start taking delivery of the one million face masks being produced from tomorrow. These face masks will be distributed for free to market men and women, artisans and civil servants.”

The governor stated further that “the State Secretariat will be reopened on Monday, April 27th 2020. Only civil servants at level 13 and above with separate offices will resume,” adding that the guidelines put in place to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 within the secretariat include new security measures that would encompass having only one gate to serve as entrance and exit and all other gates would be closed.

“All meetings will be held online. No visitors are allowed except absolutely necessary. There will be hand washing facilities in strategic locations round the secretariat. One 100ml hand sanitizer and face mask will be given to each officer. Bush canteens around the secretariat will remain closed. Officers are encouraged to bring their own food for lunch. Posters and banners will be in conspicuous places round the secretariat to revalidate guidelines for resumption,” he said.

Makinde, however, announced that the dusk to dawn curfew in the state would be relaxed from 7 pm to 7 am, to 7 pm to 5 am “to accommodate farmers, this planting season. The farmers are being sensitised on how they can stay safe as they farm during this period.

“COVID-19 compliant guidelines will be provided for markets, including handwashing and wearing of face masks. Only markets which meet up with these guidelines will be allowed to reopen.”

Makinde commended the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, for the work being done at the national level to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “the Federal Ministry of Health is decentralising the accreditation of isolation/treatment centres to state-level so that it can be quicker and more efficient. Based on this, the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan will be working with the Commissioner for Health, to set up a five-person accreditation team.”

The governor also made it known that the COVID-19 patient at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, would be moved to the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo in order to upgrade the facilities at Agbami.