Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi yesterday said the State may record between about 120,000 positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by July or August.

Abayomi, who gave an update on the virus in Lagos said the State had not reached its peak yet and may likely do around July and August.

He said: “Lagos had continued to ramp up more testings in order to reach large number of people in a bid to flatten the curve.

“The increase being recorded was as a result of decentralisation of sample collections to the 20 Local Governments. If government had not put machinery in place, the situation would have been worst.”

He continued: “Without being proactive, Lagos would have by now recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases it had now. Places like Alimosho, Oshodi, and Isolo had begun record increased cases.

“About 97 per cent of positive cases at its isolation centres were mild and moderate cases, while only three per cent were severe cases.”

The commissioner said COVID-19 mortality rate had been mainly among male, adding that those with underlying ailments such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and others were prone to dying.

He also disclosed that the State may begin trials of hydrochloroqine, one of anti malaria drug for COVID-19 soon.

On the 10 people who tested positive at the State House, Marina, he said the victims had been taken to isolation centres.

He disclosed that 80 people at the State House, Marina, including the governor and his family were tested and that it was only 10 people who were found to be positive.

Meanwhile, as at Thusday, May 7, 48 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 16 females and 32 males; all Nigerians have been discharged bringing the total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos to 406.