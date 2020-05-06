Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 121 suspects for allegedly violating the curfew imposed on the state by the government.

The command also impounded 79 vehicle during the enforcement of the curfew while 58 suspects were arrested for not wearing face masks in public.

The Federal Government had imposed curfew on some states including Lagos from 8pm to 6am .

Lagos state police public relations officer ,DSP Bala Elkana ,said :”The suspects along with the 148 others arrested during the weekend for violating lockdown order were charged to Court, bringing the number of suspects charged today (Tuesday) to 325. They were sentenced accordingly. Some of the suspects were given 4 hours community service while others were awarded fines of N2,500 and N3000 respectively.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu and other senior officers went round the State on the first day of the curfew to monitor compliance. The CP is impressed with the level of compliance and looks forward to huge improvement in the coming days. On May,5 the Commissioner of Police Lagos State and his counterpart in Ogun state visited the police Check Point at the boundary community in Ojodu berger, manned by personnel of Lagos and Ogun states.”