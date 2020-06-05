Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thirteen health workers in Delta State have so far tested positive to COVID-19.

They contracted the disease in the course of attending to positive cases in different parts of the state, according to the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye.

Dr. Ononye who addressed a press conference in Asaba on Friday, further disclosed that a two-month old baby is also among the 77 active cases of COVID-19 being treated at isolation centres.

He said the baby is doing well under the care of pediatricians at the isolation centre in the Specialist Hospital, Asaba.

Ononye said as at the end of Thursday, the state had recorded 116 confirmed cases with 31 of them already discharged while eight deaths have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the state government has decorated the index case of April 7 in the state, Chief Austin Eruotor as Delta State COVID-19 Ambassador.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie who performed the decoration ceremony on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during the press conference, insisted that the global disease is real.

Ebie said nobody needs the government to go after him/her to observe the preventive health protocols, and urged residents to be conscious of their health by adjusting to the new rules of keeping personal hygiene and obeying directives on social distancing.

He said despite the adjustment in the time of curfew to the hours of 10pm and 4am by the Federal Government, the state is keeping to its initial time frame of 7pm to 6am.

On his part, the COVID-19 Ambassador of the state, Chief Eruotor said he spent 36 days battling the disease at the treatment centre in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

Eruotor said he survived the disease following the intensive care by doctors and other stakeholders including officials of the state government.

He maintained that the disease is real, adding that he has decided to embark on massive sensitisation across the nooks and crannies of the state in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

Also, another discharged patient, Jerry Azinge who is the index case in Asaba, the state capital said he spent 18 days at the treatment centre.

Azingr lauded the state government for providing what he called state of the art isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, saying that he was literarily on medical vacation while at the centre.