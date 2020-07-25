Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 1,330 comprising women and youth in Sokoto State have secured the National Directorate of Employment’s Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme (MEES).

The beneficiaries, according to the Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu were selected across the twenty-three Local Government Areas of the State to cushion the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Dr Ladan who was presented by the State Coordinator in the State, Mrs. Eunice Danmallam, said The loans will go a long way to augment the required operational cost of the beneficiaries as well as making their businesses more productive and efficient.

“The NDE in its desire to reduce the challenges of unemployment and reduction of poverty in Nigeria has designed this laudable programme which is being implemented today in Sokoto State.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic we observed social distancing and other COVID-19 regulations which inform the decision to invite few people for symbolic exercise, and the disbursement will continue, in due course, although the prospective beneficiaries have already being selected and documented.” Ladan explained.

The NDE boss however appealed to the prospective beneficiaries to make use of the loans to improve their businesses and add value to the economy, adding that the NDE is always ready to partner with other stakeholders to fight the menace of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Wife of Minister of Police Affairs who chaired the occasion, Hajiya Hajara Maigari Dingyadi acknowledged the capacity of NDE as the leading Federal Government Agency in job creation, employment generation and poverty reduction in the country.

She congratulates the prospective beneficiaries for been selected and thereafter called on other stakeholders to collaborate with NDE in fighting unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

Earlier, the NDE – Head, Small Scale Enterprises, Hafsat Abdulkadir Abubakar III, explained that the loan scheme is an innovation introduced by the NDE to fight poverty and encourage micro enterprises across the country.

Other speakers who commended the NDE initiative include APC women Leader in the State, Hajia Rabi Abubakar, and APC Youth Leader, Hon. Mohammed Saniya.

One of the beneficiaries, Sa’adatu Ibrahim from Wamakko Local Government, who spoke on behalf of others commended the NDE and APC leaders in the State for such gesture. She also promised to ultilise the fund in accordance with the purpose meant for.