Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday that 138 members of the National Youth Corps (NYSC) have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NCDC Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, while the safe reopening of NYSC camps across the country was successful, none of those that tested positive were allowed into the camps.

He said a total of 34,785 Corps members and members of the camp communities have been tested in recent weeks, of which only 138 were found positive, which is 0.4% prevalence or 1 on 200 people.

Ihekweazu said those who tested positive were either managed at home or in a treatment facility depending on their symptoms and what state they were in.

He noted that as talks between ASUU and the Federal Government progress, the next challenge will be on how to work with education stakeholders to ensure the safe reopening of universities.

‘Universities have proven to be slightly risky it has its unique challenges, but we are confident that we can address this as we have done in other sectors like aviation,’ Ihekweazu assured.