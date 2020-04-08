Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Fourteen persons were on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment by an Osun State Magistrate Court, for breaching the Coronavirus movement restriction order by the state government.

The convicts are Adeoye Johnson, Ibrahim Babatunde, Akinloye Lukman, Owolabi Afeez, Hammed Basharu, Akinwande Saheed, and Seun Agboola.

Others are Aribidesi Muideen, Sulaimon Ismail, Olaleye Moses,

Alade Mayowa, Muniru Bashiru, Sulaiman Basaru and Omodele Titilayo.

The presiding Magistrate, Dr OA Ayilara convicted all the accused persons on self admittance.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode, had told the court that the convicts committed the offence on April 8 at about 11:30 am in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Kayode further explained that the convicts flouted the stay at home order.

He added that the convicts did conduct themselves in a

manner likely to cause breach of peace by deliberately failing to comply with the order.

He said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 203 and 249(D) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused persons, however, pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of disobedience to the lockdown regulation and conduct likely to cause breach of peace slammed against them.

Handling down his ruling, Magistrate Ayilara convicted and sentenced them to two months imprisonment or to pay a sum of N5, 000 each