Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Fresh figures of confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo have revealed that only one organisation in Ibadan, the state capital, iSON Xperiences, has a lion share of 149 infections out of 240 cases of coronavirus in the state as at Sunday, May 24.

It was gathered that the confirmed cases would have been 91 as at May 24, but for the organisation that caused the spike in the number within nine days, starting from May 16 to May 24.

In the update of May 24 given by Governor Seyi Makinde, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seven suspected cases came back positive and six among them came from iSON Xperiences and one case is also from Ibadan South West Local Government Area, upping the number of confirmed cases to 240.

The first 30 confirmed cases in the company were announced by the governor in the update of May 16, though 31 new cases were announced for the day, and by the following day, the number increased to 38, after the company had eight of the 11 new cases. The same organisation also had all the 19 new cases announced in the update of May 18.

By May 19, the company recorded six of the six cases, and 15 out of the 19 new cases announced for May 20. The same organisation also recorded 27 of the 28 cases announced for May 21, and 11 of the 13 cases of May 22. The firm further recorded 27 of the 30 cases announced for May 23 and six of the seven cases for May 24, making 149 cases in the same organisation.

Governor Makinde, however, spoke on the upside and downside of coronavirus, saying: “The upside is that majority of the COVID-19 cases in Oyo State have relatively mild or no symptoms. This means that with the proper management of cases that we have put in place, they will recover without any complication.

“The downside is that when people are asymptomatic, they can easily spread the virus unknowingly. This is why we must all play our roles by adhering to guidelines on frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing and the use of face masks in public places.”