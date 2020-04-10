Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, launched the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme in the state, which will see more than 15,000 beneficiaries get N20,000 each.

This is a part of efforts to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Oyetola, while launching the scheme, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved the payment of cumulative four-month stipend of N20,000 to 15,562 beneficiaries across the state.

He added that the N20,000, which covers payment for January, February, March and April, will be paid to each of the beneficiaries through Direct Cash Transfer, as it has been done in a few other states of the federation.

Oyetola said the Federal Government’s initiative would complement efforts taken by the state government to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the government had yesterday distributed over 6,000 bags of rice to the needy across the state.

Oyetola added that the lockdown had negatively impacted the finances of many income earners and had consequently expanded the population of the vulnerable group in the state.

While appealing for more institutional supports for the state in the battle against the pandemic, the governor commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the prompt response and intervention targeted at the vulnerable group.