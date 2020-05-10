Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total of 160 Nigerians evacuated by the Nigerian Missions in the United States have arrived at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the details of the arrival in a terse message in Abuja.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while confirming the arrivals, said the evacuees consist of 92 males and 60 females, including eight infants.

Present at the Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, United States, to witness their departure, were the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; the Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, Ambassador Samson Itegboje, the Consul General, Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, amongst others.

The Ethiopian flight ET8509 Boeing 787 aircraft departed New Jersey on May 9th at 7:15 pm and was expected to arrive Abuja Sunday, May 10th at 11:15 am.

“Update of Evacuation of Nigerians from New York, United States of America. The breakdown is as follows: 92 male, 60 female, 8 infants. Total: 160. The flight is expected to arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 11.00 am today Sunday,” Ebienfa disclosed.

Earlier in a statement dated May 9th, the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York said, on arrival, all returnees shall be transported by the Federal Government from the airport to the designated quarantine centres for the compulsory fourteen days period.

“During this period, all returnees will be tested for COVID-19 and will also be re-tested at the end of the quarantine period. Only those that test negative will be allowed to retrieve their passports from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), while positive cases will be transferred to designated Isolation Centers for treatment,” the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York said.

The Consulate General further said returnees would be responsible for planning their own travel arrangements from Abuja to their respective destinations within Nigeria after the compulsory quarantine period.