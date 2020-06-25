Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total number of 167 Nigerians, have been evacuated from South Africa and currently on their way to Nigeria aboard Air Peace Airline.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the development on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama.

Onyeama said the flight which departed O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, will touch down in Abuja before Lagos, its final destination.

He added that in the process, 45 passengers will disembark at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while the rest, 122 in numbers, will be conveyed to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“@flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers,” Onyeama said.