No fewer than 169 COVID-19 patients were on Friday discharged from the Oyo State Isolation Centre after receiving their second negative test results.

Gov. Seyi Makinde, who announced this through his official Twitter handle on Friday night, said the figure raised the number of discharged cases in the state so far to 508.

He, however, stated that 76 new cases were recorded on Friday when their confirmation tests came back positive.

According to Makinde, the cases are from Ibadan SouthWest Local Government with 35 while Oluyole and Ibadan North Local Governments recorded 12 cases each.

“Egbeda LGA records four , Ibadan NorthWest has three cases, Lagelu, Ibadan South East and Ibadan North East LGAs have two cases each while Akinyele, Saki West, Ona Ara and Ido LGAs have one case each.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1,264,” the governor tweeted.

He further revealed that two members of the State Executive Council whose COVID-19 test results were inconclusive two days ago had been retested, with one returning positive.

The governor added that one COVID-19-related death was also recorded on Friday bringing the number of deaths in Oyo State to 10.

He implored residents of the state to keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure a slow down in the spread of the virus in the state.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing, ” Makinde said. (NAN)