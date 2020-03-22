Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Worried by the rising cases of coronavirus in the country and news about its spread across the globe, a 17-year-old boy who was afraid that he might have contacted the dreaded virus has reportedly asked the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi to quarantine him.

The BSUTH had earlier been designated by the Benue State government as treatment center for any possible outbreak of COVID 19.

Sources who witnessed the scenario said the young man had on Saturday at about 11am, visited the health facility and asked to see the Chief Medical Director and upon further interrogation, disclosed that he was suspecting himself to have contacted the coronavirus and needed to be quarantined.

When contacted by telephone on the development, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Terlumun Swende, who categorically stated that there is no Coronavirus case in Benue yet said that the young man who presented himself to be quarantined as a result of the coronavirus only had cold and cough.

He said from investigation, the young man was acting out of fear following some information he might had read and seen on the social media stressing that he had zero chance of contracting the virus and could not be quarantined as requested.

Swende, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Makurdi through the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Cephas Hough, said the young boy was examined by a team of doctors from the hospital and it was discovered that he had no symptoms of coronavirus.

The young man, it was further gathered, had not travelled out of Benue State for several years, and had almost zero percent chances of contacting the virus.

“It has become imperative for us as an institution to put Benue, and indeed the Nigerian public in proper perspective on an alleged case of COVID-19 at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“Ealier today (Saturday), a young man of about 17 years, who had cold and cough presented himself at our facility and informed the medical personnel on duty that he suspects that he had COVID-19.

“However, upon examination, our team of doctors discovered that he had no symptoms of COVID-19 case. Interaction with the patient revealed that he had not travelled out of Benue State for several years, and had almost zero-percent chances of contacting the virus.

“It was discovered that he became unnecessarily agitated due to wrong interpretation of COVID-19 symptoms he had read and heard from the social media”.

“He was promptly treated and allowed to go home. We wish to use this medium to appeal to social media bloggers and other users to be cautious of what they post on COVID-19, to avoid creating unnecessary panic.

“We wish to assure all and sundry that there’s no suspected case of COVID 19 at BSUTH, Makurdi at the moment,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, although, the state government had not yet banned social gathering, many churches across Makurdi the state capital were scanty just as many Christian faithful preferred to stay home and have their Sunday worship.

It was also observed that in most of the churches, hand sanitizers were poured on the palms of every worshipper as they came into church even as members were enjoined to be prayerful and as well, observe safety tips on how to curb the deadly virus.