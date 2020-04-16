Fred Ezeh, Abuja

African Union (AU), on Thursday, released figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in different countries of the continent, even as it appreciated the effort and selfless service of health workers and philanthropic interventions in the continent to strengthen the response against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

AU said that though, the figure is subject to change, but report from its member states (52 of them) as at Thursday morning, 16th April, 2020, indicated that there are 17,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, 910 deaths and 3,546 recoveries.

It further released the breakdown of cases by region and countries, which indicated that, as at Thursday morning, 16th April, 2020, there are 1,425 confirmed cases, 46 deaths; 216 recoveries, in Central Africa countries.

Other countries in Central Africa Countries, notably Burundi has (5 cases; 1 death; 0 recovery), Cameroon (855; 17; 165), Central African Republic (12; 0; 4), Chad (27; 0; 5), Congo (117; 5; 10), DRC (267; 22; 23), Equatorial Guinea (51; O; 3), Gabon (87; 1; 6), Sao Tome and Principe (4; O; 0).

In East Africa, there are 1,620 confirmed cases, 38 deaths and 323 recoveries recorded so far. Breakdown by countries indicated that, Djibouti (435 cases; 2 deaths; 71 recoveries), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (85; 3; 15), Kenya (225; 10; 53), Madagascar (110; 0; 29), Mauritius (324; 9; 65), Rwanda (136; 0; 54), Seycheiles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (80; S; 2), South Sudan (4; O; 0), Sudan (32; 5; 5), Tanzania (88; 4; 11), Uganda (55; 0; 18).

North Africa seems to have high record of cases and deaths. In total, there are 7,524 cases, 683 deaths and 1,546 recoveries in the region. Algeria (2,160; 336; 708), Egypt (2,505; 183; 553), Libya (48; 1; 11), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (2,024; 127; 229), Tunisia (780; 35; 43).

In Southern Africa, there are 2,686 cases, 44 deaths and 456 recoveries. Angola (19; 2; 2), Botswana (13; 1; 0), Eswatini (16; 0; 8), Malawi (16; 2; 0), Mozambique (29; 0; 2), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (2,506; 34; 410), Zambia (48; 2; 30), Zimbabwe (23; 3; 1).

In West Africa, no fewer than 3,992 cases, 100 deaths and 1,005 recoveries was recorded as at Thursday morning. Benin (35; 1; 18), Burkina Faso (542; 32; 226), Cape Verde (55; 1; 1), Cote d‘lvoire (654; 6; 146), Gambia (9; 1; 2), Ghana (641; 8; 83), Guinea (404; 1; 41), Guinea-Bissau (46; 0; 0), Liberia (59; 6; 4), Mali (148; 13; 34), Niger (584; 14; 97), Nigeria (407; 12; 128), Senegal (314; 2; 190), Sierra Leone (13; 0; 0), Togo (81; 3; 35).