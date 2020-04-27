Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 18 commercial sex workers and their customers have been placed on quarrantine in Akure, the Ondo State capital based on suspicion that they have been infected with Coronavirus.

The sex workers, according to the state government will remain at the isolation centre pending the outcome of their test for COVID 19.

Both the commercial sex workers and their customers were caught at their brothel partying at late night by the state task force on COVID 19 despite the curfew in the state.

Their action was said to be in defiance to the state government-imposed dusk to dawn curfew and ban on social gathering.

It was gathered that the 18 were caught around Shasha area of the state during a monitoring exercise by the task force.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale who confirmed the development, cautioned residents to obey the curfew.

“They were caught in a brothel operating in defiance to the curfew directive. We caught them about 10:30pm. We have brought the medical team to come and take their samples. The brothel has also been shut. We will invite the owner,” he said.