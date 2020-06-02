Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were yesterday confirmed to have died of coronavirus disease in Ondo State.

This brings the total number of persons who have died of the disease in the state to four. Also, three new cases have been confirmed.

Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, yesterday, said the total number of persons infected by COVID-19 is now 28 with the latest confirmation.

He said the four persons, who died of the disease, were above age 70.

Adegbenro disclosed that the latest two persons, who died of the virus, were from Odigbo and Akure south local government areas of the state.

He said the death of the two persons were confirmed at the University of Medical Science, Ondo, yesterday, adding that the deceased’s relatives have been contacted for burial arrangements.

He said the state government will enforce the use of face masks in all parts of the state, just as he warned against contravening laid down rules of the National Centre for Disease Control.