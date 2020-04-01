Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, arraigned 15 persons including two Egyptians for violating the restriction order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The defendants who were arraigned before Chief Magistrate A.T. Lawal were picked up at various locations in Ado-Ekiti in defiance of the curfew and restriction of movement imposed on the state.

The court after listening to the prosecution and defence lawyers imposed fines ranging from N3,000 to N4,000 on them.

They were also ordered to pick refuse from Fajuyi to Okesa traffic light zone in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The court ordered that the two Egyptians, Mahmood Ahmed and Mohamed Mostafa to be quarantined wondering how both of them got into the state on Wednesday despite the closure of boundaries.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, said the prosecution of the offenders would serve as a deterrent to others.

Fapohunda counselled the people of the state that laws enacted were not only for government officials but for everybody to comply with.

He said the enforcement of the restriction of movement and curfew was to send a message that government was serious about adherence to laws.