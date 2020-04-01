Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday arraigned 15 persons, including two Egyptian nationals, for violating the restriction order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The defendants who were arraigned before Chief Magistrate AT Lawal were picked up at various locations in Ado Ekiti in defiance of the curfew and restriction of movement imposed on the state.

The court, after listening to the prosecution and defence lawyers, imposed fines ranging from N3,000 to N4,000 on them.

They were also ordered to pick refuse from Fajuyi to Okesa traffic light zone in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The court ordered that the two Egyptians, Mahmood Ahmed and Mohamed Mostafa, be quarantined wondering how both of them entered into the state on Wednesday despite the closing of the state borders.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said the prosecution of the offenders would serve as a deterrent to others.

Fapohunda counselled the people of the state that laws enacted were not only for government officials but for everybody to comply with.

He said the enforcement of the curfew and restriction of movement was to send a message that government is serious about adherence to laws.