Doris Obinna

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. One was confirmed in Lagos State while the other was in Ogun State.

One case is a returning traveler. The second is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

As of 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, with 2 discharged, 1 death.

A breakdown of cases by states shows:

Lagos- 29

FCT- 7

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Total: 42 confirmed cases