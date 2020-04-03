Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Ben Dunno, Warri

Irate youths allegedly lynched two naval personnel yesterday and burnt their motorcycle over the allegation of killing of a motorist who was said to have disobeyed the sit-at-home order.

According to a source, the naval personnel were not from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Delta.

“They were not armed and were going to their respective units when the hoodlums attacked them,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Delta State Government yesterday ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged killing of a 28-year-old man, Joseph Pessu, in Warri area of the state.

The victim was allegedly killed by security operatives on routine patrol for flouting the stay-at-order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as part of measures to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Reacting to the alleged murder, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement, said government was worried as a result of the incident.

Aniagwu said the state government has sent a delegation to the deceased family to condole with them over the loss of their son.

He stated that the military authorities have been contacted to carry out an investigation into what led to the killing.

The commissioner, however, called on the people to remain calm and not to take laws into their hands while the government conducts investigation.

Aniagwu thanked Deltans for their cooperation so far by remaining indoors and called for further cooperation with the state government in the best interest of Deltans.

Meanwhile, residents of the state capital have continued to observe the stay at home order as the lockdown entered its day two on Thursday.

The busy Okpanam road, Nnebuisi road, Cable Point, Mariam Babangida Way, Ibusa Road, Summit Road, Anwai road, Ezenei Avenue and Dennis Osadebe Way and others were devoid of the usual vehicular and socio-economic activities.

Various markets, including Asaba Shopping mall, the Ogbeogonogo Market, School of Midwifery market in Okpanam and Abraka Harbor Market, Okwe among others remained shut to traders.

Federal and state secretariats, many other government offices apart from few exempted from the order due to their essentials services were under lock and keys.