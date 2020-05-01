Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The number of patients who have so far tested positive for the Coronavirus in Delta State hit 17 on Friday following the confirmation of eight new cases.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, confirmed the new cases in the state COVID-19 update which he posted on various social media handles.

Our correspondent learnt that the results of the new cases were received on Thursday night.

It was gathered that two doctors and two nurses who attended to a patient, Omamuzo who later tested positive in Ughelli area of the state, are among the new cases.

It was further gathered that the two doctors are members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Majority of the new cases are from Ughelli South, Udu and Warri area of the state.

Other persons who were said to have had contact with Omamuzo who controversially denied her status in a viral audio, are also among the new cases.

Before Friday’s confirmation, Delta which had its index case on April 7, had nine positive cases of the global disease.

Out of the present 17 cases, 13 are active and undergoing treatment at isolation centres, two cases have been discharged after they tested negative twice, while two deaths have been harvested.