Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Over twenty persons have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly violating the compulsory wearing of facemasks in public places to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government had vowed to enforce the compulsory and proper use of facemasks in public places, insisting that defaulters will be made to face the wrath of the enabling law.

As part of the enforcement, officers attached to Okpanam police station swooped on alleged defaulters at Midwifery Market along Okpanam road in Asaba arresting them in droves.

The operatives had arrested a shop owner in the area for attending to customers without wearing facemask, before mounting a road block where defaulting motorcycle operators and some passengers were apprehended.

A police source said while many of those arrested were not putting on facemasks, others were using it inappropriately.

According to the source, some of the defaulters use the facemasks to cover their chin, exposing the mouth and nose in the process.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa told our correspondent in Asaba that he was yet to get official information from his men on the number of defaulters so far arrested.

When asked if the defaulters were to be arraigned immediately at the mobile court, Inuwa said the mobile courts were yet to be re-constituted after they had concluded their initial assignment last Thursday.