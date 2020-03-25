Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus bedeviling the world, about 20 judges are currently in isolation in Osun State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who confirmed this on Wednesday disclosed that

they had traveled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirate and went into isolation immediately they arrived the state.

Isamotu disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday on the sideline of a press briefing addressed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, to intimate newsmen about the first case recorded by the state on Wednesday.

“Yes, they are currently in self-isolation, but I can’t disclose any hospital. It is not necessary that they go to the hospital before being isolated,” Isamotu said.

“There are many people who have even tested positive of the virus, but stay in their homes to isolate themselves without going to the hospital. The judges are in self isolation and we are monitoring them,” he added.

Daily Sun gathered that the judges had attended an international Conference in the Middle East country between March 9 and March 20, before they returned to the state at the weekend.