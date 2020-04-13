Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC in a tweet on Monday, said that 13 were confirmed in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo.

It said: “As of 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. The number of states with confirmed cases is 19.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of cases by states indicated that Lagos has 189, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 14, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Ondo- 3, Delta- 3, Kano- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1 and Anambra- 1.