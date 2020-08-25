Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Twenty students writing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams in Bayelsa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and chairman, Implementation Committee of the COVID-19 State Task Force, Dr. Inodu Apoku disclosed this during a meeting of the task force with Governor Douye Diri at the Government House, Yenagoa

Dr. Apoku said out of the 600 candidates writing the examination in the state were screened.

Diri, during the meeting directed all civil servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from Tuesday, September 1.

Ating Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a state quoted the governor as stating that COVID-19 restrictions were being reviewed following the flattening of the pandemic curve in the state.

He, therefore, directed the Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama to ensure workers abide by all COVID-19 safety guidelines when they resume.

On the resumption of schools, the governor noted that while students in terminal classes were writing their examinations, he directed that all primary six pupils to also resume academic activities as the government was evaluating the situation pending when other classes would resume.