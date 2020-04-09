Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 202 persons for violating the sit-at-home order by the government to avoid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The alleged violators were picked while doing physical exercise on the road. The suspects have been charged to the court.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana said: “On April 9, police officers on enforcement of restriction of movements order arrested 202 suspects for violating the stay-at-home directives of government. The suspects were arrested playing football on major streets and having group exercise in large numbers, which neglect the principles of social distancing.

“The suspects were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court on a one-count charge of violating the social distancing directives of Lagos State government contrary to Regulation 8(1)( a) &(b) and 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020. It is an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Among the suspects charged, 180 pleaded guilty to the charge while 13 pleaded not guilty. At the end of the trial, the suspects were found guilty as charged and ordered to pay N10, 000. They were also sentenced to two hours of community service, which was supervised by officials of the social welfare department.

“The suspects were arrested along Iju, Sabo, Ikeja, Itire, Ikotun, Ogudu, Akinpelu, Maroko, Alapere, Anthony, Orile, Owode Onirin and Ilemba Hausa areas. The suspects are within ages 15 and 42. For information or complaints regarding non-compliance call the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288.”