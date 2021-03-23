From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 215, 277 persons have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine since the commencement of the vaccination exercise few weeks ago.

There are indications that health care workers have received the highest number of the vaccine.

Data from the electronic dashboard of the vaccination exercise domiciled at the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) revealed that, as at March 23rd, Lagos State was leading with 58, 461 (11.5%) persons that had received first dose of the vaccine.

The data also indicated that Bauchi has also administered 23, 827 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, Jigawa 20, 800; Ogun 19, 257; Kaduna 14, 572; Kwara 12, 061; Katsina 10, 200; FCT, 8, 616 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Unfortunately, Abia, kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, Taraba, Zamfara states have not administered the vaccine to anyone as indicated by the electronic dashboard of the vaccination exercise.

Nigeria, on Tuesday, 2nd March, took delivery of four million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is the first batch of expected vaccines, ahead of the commencement of the vaccination exercise to Nigerians after several “delays” and shift in arrival date, perhaps, as a result of failed logistics arrangements or other unforeseen circumstances that might had elongated the arrival of the vaccine.