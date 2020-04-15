Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Gyang Bere, Jos and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has confirmed that the 22 suspected cases so far identified in the state have been tested negative.

The governor, in a statewide broadcast yesterday, said despite the strategic position of the state as the commercial nerve centre of the North East sub-region, Gombe still maintains a zero-case status.

“This suggests that our risk mitigation measures are effective,” he said.

However, he added that a sustained vigilance, enforcement, and control is more imperative. This is because our state continues to attract movement of people, goods and services from other parts of the country, including states with confirmed COVID-19 cases such as Bauchi, Kano and the FCT, all of which have historical, social, cultural and economic relationships with our people,” he said.

The governor, who gave an account of the successes so far recorded by the task-force on COVID-19, including the establishment of a 210-bed capacity isolation centres across the state, also expressed dismay over attitude of some security agents and community members in helping motorists to sneak into the state.

Kwara modifies restriction to total lockdown

Kwara State Government has reversed the earlier decision adopted for vehicular movement in the state from 10am to 2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.

With the new order, residents can only purchase food items in the neighbourhood which is either open space or schools while unauthorised vehicles are totally banned.

Deputy Governor/Chairman, COVID-19 Committee, Kayode Alabi, stated this, yesterday at a press briefing in Ilorin.

“Kwara now has four cases of COVID-19. They are two males and two females. As you may be aware, we have carried out 42 tests, 29 of which were negative. We are waiting for nine results which may come in possibly later this evening. As I said earlier, we have four confirmed cases. Three of them show no symptoms. Only one is showing some symptoms but is stable.

“Of these four cases, one is a contact of the index case. The other was a patient at the UITH but now at the state’s isolation centre. There is a risk of community transmission which must be curtailed. The good news is that our rapid response team is in firm control of the situation — thanks to the support of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control team, led by our son, Shuaib Belgore, and the COVID-19 committee.

“COVID-19 is an emerging public health development across the world and governments are studying situations and making adjustments to cope with the emergency.

“Last week, the Kwara State Technical Committee announced some measures to enable people go out to get food and other essentials on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In handing down these measures, the government called for respect for social distancing and other safety protocols,” he said.

Mobile court convicts 22 defaulters, quarantine 9

a mobile court in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau last Friday convicted 12 defaulters of the state’s COVID-19 lockdown order.

Governor Simon Lalong had declared a seven-day lockdown in the entire state beginning last Thursday, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Magistrate K. K. Wang convicted and fined four persons, who were in a Mark Truck carrying empty crates of beer from Langtang North Local Government to Kaduna State.

The magistrate convicted them for contravening Section 114 of Plateau State Penal Code Law 2017. He also ordered them to pay a fine of N10,000 each for violating the lockdown.

The magistrate also ordered two other defaulters, who were arrested on their way to Bauchi State from Masaka, to pay a fine of N10,000 each in accordance with Section 114 of Plateau State Penal Code Law 2017.

Wang also ordered six other persons to clear drainage within Barkin-Ladi town for two days, or pay a fine of N10,000 each.

Magistrate Wang admonished the defaulters to always be law-abiding.

Chairman of the local government, Ezekiel Mandyau, described the lockdown in Bakin-Ladi as very successful and encouraging.

Mandyau commended the citizens of the area for complying with the lockdown order.

“I am optimistic that if we continue this way, COVID-19 will be kept at bay from the council and the entire state,” the local government boss said.

Group donates food items, sanitizers to Benue residents

A group, under the aegis of The Benue Patriots (TBP), has donated food items and hand sanitizers to the state traditional council for onward distribution to the people to ameliorate the sufferings brought upon them by the COVID-19 lockdown.

TBP National Coordinator, Samuel Obande, speaking with the Tor Tiv, James Ayatse and the Och’Idoma, Elias Obekpa, said the group was inspired to reach out to Benue villages, hospitals, motor parks, markets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are virtual, but a very active and vibrant selection of your sons and daughters in diaspora and all over the federation networking via the social media on diverse issues of common interest.

“Coming from all walk of life and bonded together in patriotism and love for our fatherland, we hunger for peace, unity and progress of our state. For the avoidance of doubt, we are apolitical.

“Therefore, in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired by our common experiences, zeal and desires to foster good through our collective sacrifices and efforts to reach out to our villages, hospitals, motor parks and markets as the case may be.

“We have therefore come to anchor our maiden outing on your royal highness, and also to receive your blessings according to tradition and custom.”

Obande expressed the assurance that with the blessing of the royal fathers, the group would be able to deliver on its objectives to the indigent, vulnerable and most exposed within the society at this critical time.