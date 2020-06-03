The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that it has confirmed 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.
The news was contained in a late Tuesday night update on social media, where the Centre indicated the breakdown of the new cases by state.
Lagos – 142
Oyo – 15
FCT – 13
Kano – 12
Edo -11
Delta -10
Kaduna – 9
Rivers – 9
Borno – 8
Jigawa – 4
Gombe – 3
Plateau – 3
Osun – 1
Bauchi – 1
With the latest figures, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 10,819 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 2,239 discharge, and 314 patients dead, making Nigeria the country with the third-highest number of cases in Africa, after South Africa and Egypt.
