The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that it has confirmed 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The news was contained in a late Tuesday night update on social media, where the Centre indicated the breakdown of the new cases by state.

Lagos – 142

Oyo – 15

FCT – 13

Kano – 12

Edo -11

Delta -10

Kaduna – 9

Rivers – 9

Borno – 8

Jigawa – 4

Gombe – 3

Plateau – 3

Osun – 1

Bauchi – 1

With the latest figures, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 10,819 COVID-19 cases in the country, with 2,239 discharge, and 314 patients dead, making Nigeria the country with the third-highest number of cases in Africa, after South Africa and Egypt.