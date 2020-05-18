Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Monday announced that it has taken out life insurance policies for 2,557 front line health workers in the state to encourage them in the fight to contain the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Health Dr Mordi Ononye disclosed this to reporters in Asaba while speaking on the activities of the Delta State Technical Committee on COVID-19 Response.

Dr Ononye said the state has singled out 19 wards across six local government areas for active case search to check community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

He listed the local government areas as Uvwie, Udu, Warri South, Ughelli South, Okpe, Oshimili South and Oshimili North.

The state has so far recorded 27 cases of the global pandemic since it recorded its index case on April 7th.

Ten of the cases are active while 12 have been discharged, with 5 deaths recorded.

The commissioner said the state government will continue to ensure the welfare of health workers.

‘The state government has also taken life insurance for 2,557 health workers to motivate them and I commend them for their selfless efforts so far and urge them to do more for Deltans,’ Commissioner Ononye said.

According to him, the state has so far collected 425 samples for COVID-19 testing, adding that 386 were tested, with 27 returning positive.

He said the 27 patients were from nine out of the 25 local government areas of the state, adding that the positive cases were sent to four isolation centres in Asaba, Oghara and Warri.

Dr Ononye maintained that the five deaths recorded were because the patients had other underlining conditions.

He appealed to residents in the state to rise against the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients, noting that the attitude was discouraging people from coming forward for testing.

On his part, Commissioner for Information Mr Charles Aniagwu urged residents to take it as a personal responsibility to enforce the use of the face mask and social distancing.

He said it is the collective responsibility of everyone to ensure that people comply with the established protocols in the fight against the pandemic.