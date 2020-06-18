Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Twenty seven (27) health workers including doctors and nurses have tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in Nasarawa State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Pharm. Ahmed Yahaya disclosed the figure while briefing journalists immediately after the extended COVID-19 meeting in Lafia.

According to the Health Commissioner, as at Thursday 18 June, the state has recorded 177 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus from 10 out of 13 local government areas of the state as Keana, Wamba and Toto have zero status of COVID-19.

‘Akwanga has 15, Awe has 1, Doma 3, Karu 76, Keffi 30, Kokona 3, Lafia 24, Nasarawa 4, Nasarawa Eggon 12 and Obi has 8’

He added that, out of the 1,208 samples that have been carried for testing in the state, 1,013 results have so far received while 115 are still waiting from the NCDC in Abuja.

The 27 health workers who were tested positive to COVID-19 in Nasarawa State were 6 from FMC Keffi, 4 in DASH Lafia, 2 in Nasarawa Eggon General Hospital, 7 in Medical Center, Mararaba, 5 in private facility Keffi, Spring Hospital, and 3 in a private health facility in Lafia, M&D Hospital

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Dogo Shammah has said that, the State has no plan of reopening schools; hence, he warned private school owners to obey the directive or face sanctions..

Earlier, the Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Abdulkarim Kana warned that wearing of face masks by everyone would be enforced by security agents in the state.