Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than 28 persons who had contacts with an Italian victim of Coronavirus in Ogun have so far been identified.

The contacts have also been quarantined inside two clinics, which have been converted into isolation centres within a cement factory, the victim visited between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, gave this disclosure on Friday evening while addressing journalists on the development in his Oke-Mosan Office.

The state Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, had earlier confirmed that the Italian consultant was in the cement factory and developed high fever and body ache.

She added that the victim, who was transported to Lagos in a closed ambulance was later confirmed to have been infected with the deadly virus.

Briefing newsmen, Abiodun said efforts were ongoing to identify more persons who had contacts with the 44 year-old Italian apart from the 28 quarantined so far.

He added that the cement factory that hosted the victim of the virus had been locked down, promising all the contacts would be traced and quarantined.

Abiodun, however, said the isolation centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, would be upgraded to a Biosecurity and Containment Centre, which according to him will be fourth of its kind in Nigeria.

The governor urged the residents of the state not to panic, submitting that government would do its best possible to ensure the virus is contained.